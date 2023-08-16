Stolen Car: Man With Active Arrest Warrant Nabbed For Vehicle Theft In New Rochelle, Police Say

The arrest resulted from an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 15 around 11:30 a.m., when New Rochelle Police detectives saw a suspicious vehicle traveling on North Avenue that matched the description of a car that had been stolen out of Greenwich, Connecticut, Captain J. Collins Coyne said.

According to Coyne, this vehicle had one Connecticut license plate attached to it even though two plates are required by the state's laws.

The driver was eventually seen parking the vehicle before entering a building on Anderson Street. At this point, detectives checked the plates and confirmed that it was stolen from New York City.

Authorities then continued surveilling the vehicle waiting for the driver to return.

Hours later, around 2 p.m., the driver, identified as 26-year-old Juan Pablo Castillo of New Rochelle and formerly from State College, Pennsylvania, was arrested without incident and charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Additionally, police also found out that Castillo had an active arrest warrant for burglary out of Pennsylvania.

