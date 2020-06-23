Graffiti Discovered On Auditorium Wall Of Westchester School

Police investigators in a Westchester village are attempting to locate taggers who targeted a local elementary school.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department were dispatched to the Heathcote School on Palmer Avenue shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, where there was a report of graffiti on the auditorium wall - which is on the roof.

Police said that the wall had been seen without the tags at noon on Monday, June 15, and the graffiti was found around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

According to police, a table from the picnic area was moved to an area of the school where the roof is lower, and investigators believe that’s how it was accessed.

Investigating officers that viewed the graffiti at the scene said it “appeared to be white paint and consisted of various words and pictures" (which can be seen above). At the scene, multiple empty bottles of alcohol were found in the picnic area.

The graffiti is currently being investigated by members of the Scarsdale Police Department. Anyone with information can contact detectives at the department by calling (914) 722-1200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.