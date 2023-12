The phone scam was announced by the New Rochelle Police Department on Monday, Dec. 4, and reportedly consists of a caller claiming to be Sergeant William Walsh of the department's Warrant Squad.

The scammer has been calling from the phone number 914-618-4703, police said.

Anyone who receives such a call from this number is advised to hang up the phone.

