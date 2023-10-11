Real Estate Company Denied Housing To Low-Income Renters In New Rochelle: AG

New Rochelle-based Platzner International Group, owned by Merrick and Harrin Platzner, has entered into an agreement with the New York Attorney General's Office after denying housing to low-income residents in Westchester, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the real estate firm, which owns over 200 residential units in four multi-building complexes and manages another 14 residences in Pelham Manor, New Rochelle, and Rye, violated federal, state, and local fair housing laws by denying homes to people with Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers.

This finding was the result of an investigation commenced by the Attorney General's Office in 2021 after undercover testing by the Housing Rights Initiative found that the firm had a policy of refusing to rent units to those with Section 8 vouchers in some of its buildings.

This was shown in online apartment listings from Platzner entities that stated "Sorry, NO section 8." Additionally, a Housing Rights Initiative representative was also told that the firm "does not take Section 8” at one of its buildings, officials from the Attorney General's Office said.

The Attorney General's Office's investigation ultimately found further violations, including a finding that the firm had asked illegal questions to prospective tenants on their rental applications regarding their sex and marital status. Investigators also discovered that the firm's application fee was as high as $50, which is higher than the state mandate of $20 or less, officials said.

James commented on the violations and discrimination, saying, "Every New Yorker, regardless of their income, deserves a place to live."

"Denying housing opportunities to low-income New Yorkers simply because they have a housing voucher is not only illegal, it worsens our affordable housing crisis," James added.

As part of the agreement with the Attorney General's Office, Platzner International Group will pay $10,000 in damages to the Housing Rights Initiative, as well as $95,000 to Westchester Residential Opportunities as part of a separate settlement.

Additionally, the company will begin implementing an anti-discrimination policy that follows federal, state, and local housing laws. This will include mentioning in all rental listings that Section 8 vouchers will be accepted, officials said.

The company will also be required to set aside 20 units for tenants who hold government housing subsidies.

Housing Rights Initiative founder Aaron Carr praised the agreement, saying, "Housing enforcement is the difference between a family being able to use their housing voucher and being homeless. We thank Attorney General James and her team for their partnership in proactively and systematically enforcing New York state’s anti-discrimination laws and holding brokers and landlords accountable.”

