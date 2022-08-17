Police Seek To ID Shoplifter Who Stole $350 Worth Of Items From New Rochelle Store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter who made off with hundreds of dollars worth of items from a grocery store in the region.

The incident happened Friday, July 29, in Westchester County, at the New Rochelle Farms on North Avenue, according to New Rochelle Police.

Investigators released surveillance footage of a woman who allegedly filled her personal shopping cart with $350 worth of merchandise before leaving the store without paying.

She was last seen walking southbound on North Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black woman with short hair, standing approximately 5-foot-5-inches, weighing 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray V neck t-shirt with black shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2281 and refer to case number 22-002876.

