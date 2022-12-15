Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In New Rochelle

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Westchester County.

Police are searching for Hope Eley, age 15, who was last seen in New Rochelle in the area of Iona University, according to an announcement by New Rochelle Police on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 2:45 p.m.

Eley is described as having a height of 5' 2", a weight of 125 pounds, light brown hair, and brown eyes, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and no shoes. She also changes the color of her hair often and may have fake eyelashes, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 914-654-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

