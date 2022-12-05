Police Offering Cash Reward For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle

Police are offering members of the public a cash reward for anyone with information regarding the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Stamford resident Mtayari Dixon, according to New Rochelle Police.

Dixon is suspected of killing 29-year-old New Rochelle resident James Caldwell Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, police said.

On that day, Dixon is charged with shooting Caldwell multiple times in New Rochelle at the intersection of Horton Ave. and Colonel Lee Archer Blvd. Caldwell was then taken to a hospital and died of his injuries, according to authorities.

Dixon was last seen on video surveillance entering a northbound Metro-North train in New Rochelle and then entering his home in Stamford on Tresser Boulevard, according to New York State Crime Stoppers.

Police have recovered several 9mm casings from Dixon's residence, but have not found the gun used for the murder, New York State Crime Stoppers said.

Dixon, who is not known to drive but uses public transportation, has ties to New Rochelle, Stamford, Georgia, and South Carolina, and is also known to use an alias of "MT" or "MT Beats," authorities said.

"Please use extreme caution if encountering this individual, and immediately notify your local police department," New York State Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-313-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

