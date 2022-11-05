New Rochelle Police Warn Children About Gun Safety After Weapon Found Buried Near School

Police in a Westchester County city are warning children not to touch guns after a weapon was found buried near an elementary school.

In a video directed to children released by New Rochelle Police on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer says that guns should not be approached.

"Guns are dangerous. Guns can hurt you. This is what I want you to do if you find a gun: don't touch it, even if it looks like a toy. Go get an adult and tell them where the gun is," the officer in the video says.

The video comes after a handgun and loaded magazine were found buried near Daniel Webster Elementary School in New Rochelle at 95 Glenmore Dr. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to New Rochelle Police.

The gun was found buried in dirt and leaves six feet above the sidewalk behind a retaining wall and a high fence, and was visible to students and staff but not accessible, police said.

It is not yet clear how the weapon got there.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

