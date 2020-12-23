Man Wanted For Allegedly Masturbating In Public In Westchester

A man in his early 20s is wanted by investigators in Westchester after allegedly being caught masturbating in public after stoping his Jeep, police said.

Scarsdale Det. Lt. Brendan Kellaher said that the department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is wanted for a public lewdness incident this week.

Police said that at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, a suspect driving on Berwick Road was spotted driving his Jeep, at which point he stopped, and allegedly appeared to be masturbating.

Kellaher made note that at no point did the suspect attempt to lure anyone toward his vehicle, nor did he have contact with anyone.

The suspect has been described as a white man who is in his early 20s with brown hair. He was last seen operating a dark-colored two-door Jeep Wrangler with an unknown white license plate traveling north on Berwick Road.

Anyone with information regarding the lewd incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Scarsdale Police Department by calling (914) 722-1200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.