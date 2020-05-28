Mamaroneck Man Charged With Aggravated DWI At Westchester Checkpoint

A New York State Police sobriety checkpoint over Memorial Day Weekend led to the arrest of a Westchester man for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated.

New York State Police troopers from the Somers barracks conducted a fixed-sobriety checkpoint on Route 138 in Lewisboro on Friday, May 22 to look for potentially impaired drivers during the holiday weekend.

Police said that during the checkpoint, Mamaroneck resident Genesio Dasilva, 54, was allegedly driving while impaired, and he was arrested for aggravated DWI. Following his arrest,

Dasilva was released and issued tickets to return to the Town of Lewisboro Court on Monday, June 15 to respond to the charges.

