Fatal Crash Closes Part Of Hutchinson River Parkway In New Rochelle

Part of a busy parkway in Westchester is closed following a fatal crash that left one man dead. 

The crash happened on the Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle on Friday, April 7, when a motorcycle traveling northbound around 4:30 p.m. left the roadway and struck a guardrail near Exit 7 (New Rochelle Road), according to Westchester County Police Department Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary. 

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash. 

The operator of the motorcycle, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, O'Leary said. 

The crash is now under investigation by the Westchester County PD's Accident Investigation Team and detectives from their General Investigations Unit. 

The northbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway in the area of the crash remained closed as of around 6:15 p.m. Motorists are advised to use another route. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

