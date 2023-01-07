21-Year-Old Nabbed With Illegal Gun After Domestic Incident In New Rochelle, Police Say

A 21-year-old man is facing charges of illegally possessing a gun after authorities discovered the weapon during a domestic incident in Westchester County, police said.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, around 1:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence near the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard. Once there, authorities found that there were no injuries from the fight.

However, police did discover that a man involved in the dispute, 21-year-old Christopher Bunting of the Bronx, was in possession of a Raven Arms Model MP .25 Caliber handgun. Bunting was then arrested, and charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

