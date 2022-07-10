Customers, Co-Workers 'Became Family' To Late New Rochelle Woman, Age 48

A 48-year-old Westchester County woman who died unexpectedly is being remembered for the lasting impact she made on others.

Melissa Scheurich, of New Rochelle, died on Friday, July 8, according to her obituary.

Scheurich was born in the Bronx and grew up in Yonkers, and was a graduate of Maria Regina High School in Hartsdale and Iona College in New Rochelle.

"Melissa was a people person and enjoyed many careers where she interacted with people," her obituary reads. "She was passionate about making people feel like they mattered."

Most recently, Scheurich worked as a bartender at Gianna's Restaurant and Saxon Woods Golf Course, her obituary said.

"She touched the lives of her coworkers and customers and made such a strong, lasting impression, that they became family to her," her obituary reads.

Scheurich is survived by her mother, Donna, her father, Donald, her siblings, Tarra and Eric, and her nieces, Jaclyn, Ava, and Julianna.

A visitation is set for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry.

The funeral mass is set for 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at Annunciation Church in Crestwood.

Her family said donations can be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation here.

