New Rochelle Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Causing Pregnancy

A man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, causing a pregnancy.

New Rochelle resident Braulio Ramirez, age 49, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison, with 20 years of post-release supervision, on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Between October 2019 and September 2021, starting when the minor was 11 years old, Ramirez subjected the victim to intercourse and other sexual acts on multiple occasions, which resulted in the victim becoming pregnant, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

During the course of the sexual conduct, Ramirez threatened to burn down the victim’s home with her family inside if she reported the abuse, officials said.

The New Rochelle Police Department arrested Ramirez in September 2021, following an investigation.

In August, Ramirez pled guilty to course of sexual conduct against a child, a violent felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, the DA said.

As part of his plea, he will also be required to register as a sex offender after completing his prison sentence.

