Construction Of 477-Unit Apartment Building In New Rochelle To Begin

Work on a new 477-unit apartment complex in Westchester County will soon begin.

The new complex, to be located in New Rochelle at 500 Main Street (Route 1), will contain apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom homes, as well as a fitness center, lounge, pool, roof deck, and on-site parking, according to New Rochelle city officials.

The building will be a 26-story tower, according to Niles Bolton Associates, an architecture firm that worked on the project.

119 of the new apartments are also planned to be affordable units, with 20 apartments available to residents earning up to 50 percent of the area's median income, and 9 units available to residents earning up to 60 percent of the area's median income, city officials said.

"500 Main Street is situated in the center of downtown New Rochelle with easy access to a vast array of dining, shopping, and nightlife options," officials said.

The complex is scheduled to be completed by 2024, according to New Rochelle officials.

A ground-breaking for the new complex is planned for Thursday, Oct. 27.

