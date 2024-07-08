New Rochelle resident Neyson Estela has been returned to his family after going missing on Saturday, June 29, when he was seen running shirtless near West 4th Street and 12th Avenue in New York City, New Rochelle Police announced on Sunday, July 7.

Before his disappearance, Estela had been acting paranoid and told his brother that people were following him. He also posted on social media saying "BYE" to his family, according to police.

This prompted a multi-day search effort that proved successful.

He is now in the hospital being cared for, police added.

