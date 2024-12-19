New Rochelle Student Dies Leaving High School Community Reeling

The student, whose name has not been publicly released, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, determination, and ambition, Reynolds said. The student was admired by staff and peers alike for her unwavering commitment to her education and her goal of creating a better future for her family, the superintendent added.

“Her memory will remain an inspiration to us all,” Reynolds wrote. “This student’s death is a poignant reminder that, during this season of joy, celebration, and light, some among us are also coping with profound heartache and loss.”

“This loss touches our entire community, and we recognize that grief impacts everyone differently,” he added. “Let us come together as a community to honor the life of this remarkable student and support one another.”

This is the second tragedy to strike within the New Rochelle school community this month. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 46-year-old Jahmale Ledeatte and 44-year-old Tracey Ledeatte, parents in the New Rochelle school district, were killed in a fiery Tesla crash. They leave behind two children.

Community members are reminded to reach out to school counselors or administrators if they or someone they know is in need of support. The New Rochelle community mourns this loss deeply and is united in its commitment to honoring the memory of this beloved student.

