Socceroof, an indoor soccer facility chain, held a grand opening for its New Rochelle location on the third floor of the New Roc City shopping mall on Thursday, May 30.

The 55,000-square-foot facility features several indoor fields with advanced turf, professional lighting, and climate control. Thanks to this, players who use the facility won't have to worry about the weather.

Soccer players aren't the only ones who will get to use the facility, as it also includes space for pickleball, basketball, and baseball cages. Additionally, lounge areas and event spaces for private parties and corporate events are also available.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint with the opening of our New Rochelle facility," said Socceroof CEO Jean David Tartour, who added, "Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, accessible soccer experiences for everyone, and this new location embodies that vision perfectly. We look forward to welcoming the local community and fostering a love for the game in a state-of-the-art environment."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.