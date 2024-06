Altamira Cafe, located in New Rochelle's east end at 245 Main St., will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 7 at 5 p.m., the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce announced.

The Minority/Women-owned Business has not yet revealed its menu but teased it in a post on Instagram.

Check back to Daily Voice for more details about the eatery.

