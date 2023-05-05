Man's Body Found Inside Concrete Tube At Nature Park In New Rochelle: Police

The man's body was found on Thursday night, May 4 just after 7 p.m. at the Nature Study Woods in New Rochelle, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

The remains were found by people who had been out for a walk at the park.

The man was found to apparently be homeless and may have been using the drainage pipe for shelter. He is believed to have been dead for several days, O'Leary said.

An autopsy is pending to determine his cause of death. The man is described as a man of 50-plus years and has not yet been identified by police.

