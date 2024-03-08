Mostly Cloudy 53°

Man Posing As Masseuse Performs Sex Act On Victim In New Rochelle: Police

A 45-year-old man faces criminal charges after posing as a professional masseuse and performing a sex act on an unsuspecting victim during a session in Westchester, police announced.

Ben Crnic
New Rochelle resident Ascencion Rojas-Quintero was arrested on Thursday, March 7 on criminal sex act charges, New Rochelle Police announced on Friday, March 8.

According to the department, at around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, detectives arrested Rojas-Quintero after he allegedly performed a criminal sex act on a victim while posing as a professional masseuse and therapist. 

Rojas-Quintero is believed to have developed a client base for his unlicensed business, which he operated out of his Church Street home, police said, adding that he had been preying on female clients. 

He is now charged with: 

  • Third-degree criminal sexual act;
  • Unauthorized practice of a profession.

Rojas-Quintero was held at New Rochelle Police Headquarters and will appear in City Court on Friday. 

Anyone else who may have been a victim of Rojas-Quintero is asked to call the department at 914-654-2300.

