New Rochelle resident Lidio Garcia was arrested on Wednesday, April 10 just after 10:45 p.m. in connection with multiple incidents that happened at a New Rochelle home on Mayflower Avenue, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

During the two incidents, Garcia allegedly tried to enter into the home, which is occupied by college students. On one of these occasions, the residents confronted him, at which time he exposed his genitalia before leaving the home, Coyne said.

Detectives were later able to develop leads that led to Garcia's arrest. He was charged with:

Public lewdness;

Trespass.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.