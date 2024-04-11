Mostly Cloudy 60°

Man Exposes Himself To Students In New Rochelle: Police

A 25-year-old man was apprehended after trying to break into a Westchester home occupied by college students and exposing himself to residents, police said. 

The incidents happened at a home on Mayflower Avenue in New Rochelle, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
New Rochelle resident Lidio Garcia was arrested on Wednesday, April 10 just after 10:45 p.m. in connection with multiple incidents that happened at a New Rochelle home on Mayflower Avenue, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

During the two incidents, Garcia allegedly tried to enter into the home, which is occupied by college students. On one of these occasions, the residents confronted him, at which time he exposed his genitalia before leaving the home, Coyne said. 

Detectives were later able to develop leads that led to Garcia's arrest. He was charged with:

  • Public lewdness;
  • Trespass.

