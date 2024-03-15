Mostly Cloudy 60°

Man Charged After Forcibly Touching Woman Near New Rochelle Train Station: Police

A 20-year-old man faces charges after putting his hand down the back of a woman's pants near a train station in Westchester, police announced.

The incident happened on the pedestrian footbridge from Station Plaza to Burling Lane in New Rochelle near the city's train station.&nbsp;

New Rochelle resident Rudy Osbaldo Garril-Lopez was arrested on Sunday, March 10 in connection with an incident that happened the day before near the New Rochelle Train Station, the city's police department announced on Tuesday, March 12. 

According to New Rochelle Police, at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, an 18-year-old woman told officers that she had been walking across the pedestrian footbridge leading from Station Plaza to Burling Lane when she was approached by four Hispanic men. 

One of the men, Garril-Lopez, then allegedly put his hand down the back of her pants before running west on Burling Lane with the group, authorities said. 

Detectives eventually developed leads and at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Garril-Lopez was brought in for questioning and charged with forcible touching in connection with the incident. Additionally, he was also charged with an outstanding warrant related to a domestic assault that happened in 2022, police said.

This warrant charged Garril-Lopez with: 

  • Third-degree assault;
  • Second-degree harassment;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

