Man Caught With 'Comb Knife,' Stolen Car In CVS Parking Lot In New Rochelle: Police

A 31-year-old man faces charges after he was caught with a stolen car and a knife disguised as a comb in a CVS parking lot in Westchester, police announced.

The suspect was caught with a "comb knife" in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot in New Rochelle at 222 North Ave., police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New Rochelle Police
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Bronx resident Jvon Adams was arrested on Wednesday, July 24 in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in New Rochelle at 222 North Ave., according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

According to Coyne, at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the department was told that a stolen vehicle was parked in the lot. Detectives responded to the pharmacy and found the car parked and unoccupied. 

Authorities then began surveilling the car in hopes that the owner would return. Sure enough, Adams returned to the car, and detectives pounced, taking him into custody without incident. 

Adams was also allegedly found in possession of a "comb knife" during his arrest, Coyne said. He was charged with:

  • Third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. 

