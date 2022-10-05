Why The Flu Shot Is Important

Every year, flu vaccination prevents illness, medical visits, hospitalization, and death. Getting the flu shot is also an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions.

So, if you haven’t had your flu shot yet this year, make an appointment today!

Why get the flu shot?

The seasonal flu vaccine (flu shot) is the best way to help protect against the flu. No two flu seasons are the same, and the flu can affect people in different ways. When you get the flu shot, you are lowering your risk of getting the flu and having to go to the hospital.

Flu risk factors:

If you’re a healthy young adult, more than likely you’ll be able to shake off the flu quickly without any serious health concerns. However, the flu and its complications are a higher risk for:

Individuals over 65

Babies and young children

Pregnant women

Those with a chronic lung condition, like asthma or bronchitis

Those with heart or kidney disease

Those with diabetes

Those with severe anemia

Those with a weakened immune system from a disease or its treatment

Nursing or long-term home residents

What you need to know:

Getting the flu shot helps to protect you, your family, and your community.

Flu shots are available at every Sun River Health location. Most insurance plans are accepted, and no one will be turned away due to inability to pay. Make an appointment today by calling your health center or visiting sunriver.org.

Stay warm this season, and remember – it’s not too late to get your flu shot!