Grand Jury Clears New Rochelle Police Lieutenant Accused Of Misconduct: Suspension Remains

In a statement on Friday, Dec. 13, New Rochelle city officials said a Westchester County Grand Jury cleared New Rochelle Police Lieutenant Sean Kane of criminal charges connected to a misconduct investigation.

Kane was originally suspended in early August when the New Rochelle Police Department announced an investigation into his alleged mishandling of evidence.

According to the department, on Tuesday, July 16, police received information alleging Kane purposefully mishandled evidence during a drug investigation that led to an arrest. The information came from a civilian complaint filed against the department by the defendant in the case, police said.

The department then began a preliminary investigation which ultimately led to them filing an official request on Monday, July 29, to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office to review footage from the lieutenant's body camera.

Although the jury dismissed any charges against Kane, city officials said the New Rochelle Police Department would continue their internal investigation that was paused in July.

Officials added that while this investigation goes on, Kane will remain suspended from duty.

