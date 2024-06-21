Former Employee Caught Trying To Steal Copper From New Rochelle Business, Police Say

New Rochelle resident James Hoch, age 43, was arrested on Wednesday, June 19 in connection with a burglary at a New Rochelle business earlier in the same day, New Rochelle Police announced.

According to the department, at around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary report at Richie Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning at 91 Plain Ave. after the owner saw a suspect trying to steal copper from the property on their Ring camera.

Arriving police soon found an open door to the business's basement and heard movement inside. Moments later, officers had Hoch come forward and surrender without further incident, the department said.

Hoch, who was a former employee at the business, admitted that he had committed other unreported burglaries at the same location, police added.

Hoch is now charged with:

Second-degree burglary, a felony;

Possession of burglar's tools;

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He may face more charges for other burglaries as police continue investigating, authorities said.

