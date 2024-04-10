Duo Caught With Handgun After Running Red Light In New Rochelle: Police

The arrests resulted from an incident on Saturday, April 6 around 1:30 a.m., when authorities stopped a vehicle after it ran a red traffic light at 710 Main St. (Route 1) in New Rochelle, according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Police soon found that the vehicle had a fake temporary tag instead of a registered license plate and impounded it. A search of the car then resulted in authorities finding a 9mm Ruger handgun with a large capacity magazine, according to Coyne.

After further investigation, the driver and passenger, identified as Greenbelt, Maryland residents Reiving Rivera-Ramos, age 33, and Jenner Garcia, age 26, were arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Rivera-Ramos was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, police said.

