Duo Caught In Car Full Of Card Skimming Devices In New Rochelle: Police

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Thursday, Feb. 29, when New Rochelle Police were told around 8:15 p.m. that a car wanted in connection to a felony case in the Nassau County village of Garden City was possibly in the city.

According to New Rochelle Police, officers found this vehicle parked and unoccupied on Huguenot Street near the city's post office at around 9 p.m. Soon after, two men were seen getting into the car.

As officers approached them, one of the men was allegedly seen trying to destroy a cell phone by hitting it against a metal railing next to the vehicle. The duo was then stopped and police discovered multiple computer devices used for fraudulently taking personal and financial information from credit and debit cards inside the car, authorities said.

The two men were identified as 49-year-old Fabian Serban of Rego Park and 51-year-old Viorel Borm of Flushing. They were both charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a skimmer device, according to the department.

