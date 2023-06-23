Construction Worker Stabbed By Coworker During Fight In New Rochelle: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on Friday, June 23 just after 11 a.m., when a New Rochelle police officer on traffic duty at the intersection of Division Street and Westchester Place saw a person with a stab wound walking toward him in distress, according to Captain J. Collins Coyne.

The officer then rendered medical aid to the man and requested an ambulance, which took him to a nearby hospital where he is now in serious but stable condition.

An investigation into the stabbing by New Rochelle detectives soon determined that the victim, a construction worker, had been allegedly stabbed during a physical fight with a coworker, Brooklyn resident Taajwar Guerrier, age 30.

Guerrier was soon found by detectives and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim's name was not released by authorities.

