Construction Worker Stabbed By Coworker During Fight In New Rochelle: Police

A 30-year-old construction worker faces assault charges after allegedly stabbing a coworker during a physical altercation in Westchester, police said. 

The victim was found by an officer in New Rochelle at the intersection of Division Street and Westchester Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on Friday, June 23 just after 11 a.m., when a New Rochelle police officer on traffic duty at the intersection of Division Street and Westchester Place saw a person with a stab wound walking toward him in distress, according to Captain J. Collins Coyne. 

The officer then rendered medical aid to the man and requested an ambulance, which took him to a nearby hospital where he is now in serious but stable condition.

An investigation into the stabbing by New Rochelle detectives soon determined that the victim, a construction worker, had been allegedly stabbed during a physical fight with a coworker, Brooklyn resident Taajwar Guerrier, age 30. 

Guerrier was soon found by detectives and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with: 

  • Second-degree assault;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim's name was not released by authorities. 

