$10K Reward Offered For Suspect In New Rochelle Murder Who May Have Fled South: FBI

The reward is being offered to anyone with information regarding the location of 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon, who allegedly shot and killed New Rochelle resident James Caldwell, Jr. in October 2022 after the two were involved in a verbal fight, according to the city's police department.

On the day of the shooting, Oct. 26, 2022, officers responded to the intersection of Horton Avenue and Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard in New Rochelle just before 6 p.m. and found Caldwell lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Caldwell later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

After the murder, Dixon is believed to have boarded a train for Stamford, Connecticut. He then may have boarded a bus headed for Atlanta, Georgia, and then traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the FBI.

Dixon has ties to all of these locations, in addition to New Rochelle, federal officials added.

Dixon was charged with murder in connection to the shooting on Nov. 14, 2022, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

Those with information about Dixon are asked to contact the FBI.

