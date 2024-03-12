Would-Be Robbers At Large Following Cedarhurst Attack: Police

It happened on Monday, March 11 in Cedarhurst, according to Nassau County Police.

Just after 5 p.m., a 68-year-old man had just parked his car and was walking south on Bayview Avenue when he was approached by the trio.

They threatened the man, demanding that he hand them his car keys or else they would hurt him.

He refused, and one of the robbers, a woman, hit the man in the back multiple times.

However, the man started to call for help, and the suspects ran, fleeing east on Monroe Street.

The victim denied medical attention and no proceeds were reported as lost.

All three would-be robbers are described as people in their 20s. The woman is about 5-foot-2 with a stocky build and long black hair. She was wearing red pants and a black jacket.

Both men are about 5-foot-6, police said. One was wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a facemask, and a backpack.

The second was wearing a gray jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, white pants, white sneakers, and a face mask. He was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

