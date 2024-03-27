Woman Who Claimed She Was Drunk, Late For Work Sentenced For Fatal Baldwin Crash

Thirty-three-year-old Jinaraya Khan of Baldwin received her sentence of up to 18 years in prison for the fatal crash on Wednesday, March 27, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on May 3, 2022, Khan was driving northbound on Grand Avenue in Baldwin with a blood alcohol content of 0.25 percent — more than three times the legal limit — when she rammed into the car of Scott Freeman, who was trying to make a left turn in his 2011 Toyota Corolla onto Grand Avenue near his home.

Freeman, a 66-year-old Baldwin man who worked at a local printing company and was planning to retire in the next year, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Khan was arrested at the scene before being taken to a local hospital with injuries. She claimed that she had had two mimosas before driving and that she was late for work at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

An investigation discovered that at the time of the collision, Khan had been driving at 96 miles an hour (which is three times the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit on Grand Avenue).

“Scott Freeman was a hard-working and kind man who had dreams of retiring to the south in a year’s time,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“Drunk driving destroys lives. It cost Scott Freeman his life and the defendant her freedom. Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family and friends as they continue to mourn his loss.”

Khan pleaded guilty to the following charges in December 2023:

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

Second-degree assault; and

Aggravated driving while intoxicated.

