Woman Leaves 2 Young Children In Car In Valley Stream: Police

The incident happened in Valley Stream on Wednesday, April 10, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before noon on that day, Sandra McLamb, age 33 of Queens Village, parked in the HomeGoods parking lot, located at 750 West Sunrise Highway.

She left her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter behind while she went inside the store, police said.

A witness called the authorities after reportedly seeing McLamb’s children crying in the car alone.

Once they arrived, police removed the children from the car and later, when McLamb returned from shopping, she was placed under arrest.

McLamb is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, April 11.

Her children were evaluated at a local hospital before being released into the custody of another family member.

