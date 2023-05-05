Woman Killed In 3-Car Inwood Crash: Police

The accident occurred on Tuesday, May 2 in Inwood at around 5:25 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police.

Yvette Hughes, age 59, a resident of south-central Pennsylvania, in the town of Chambersburg in Franklin County, was riding as a passenger in a white Honda operated by a 64-year-old male who has not been identified, police said. They reportedly had an additional juvenile passenger in the car as well.

The trio was traveling southbound on the Nassau Expressway when their car collided with a blue Honda, operated by a 24-year-old woman, who was traveling northbound.

Authorities say the force of the crash caused the blue Honda to also strike a Kia, also traveling northbound, which was driven by a 49-year-old woman.

Hughes was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition until her death, which was announced on Friday, May 5 by officials.

The driver of the white Honda, the young passenger, and the Kia driver were not injured.

Police said the driver of the blue Honda was airlifted to a nearby hospital but was listed in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

