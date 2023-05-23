Woman Found Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Williston Park

The blaze began just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 in Williston Park at Lafayette Street near Herricks Road.

The identity of the woman who was found dead inside of the home has not yet been released.

Seven people made it out safely of the home which became fully engulfed in flame. and were transported to local area hospitals for evaluation due to smoke inhalation, Nassau County Police said. They are listed in stable condition.

Garden City Park and Mineola Fire Departments responded and extinguished the fire. The Nassau County Fire Marshal was on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

