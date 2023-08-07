Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $21K Sold At Valley Stream Convenience Store

The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket, worth $21,754, was sold in Valley Stream at the BP station located at 85 North Central Avenue, New York Lottery announced.

It was sold for the Midday drawing held on Friday, Aug. 4.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.