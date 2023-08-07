Overcast 78°

Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $21K Sold At Valley Stream Convenience Store

A winning lottery ticket worth over $21,000 was sold at a convenience store on Long Island.

A winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth over $21,000 was sold at a Valley Stream convenience store. Photo Credit: Canva/vitpho
The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket, worth $21,754, was sold in Valley Stream at the BP station located at 85 North Central Avenue, New York Lottery announced.

It was sold for the Midday drawing held on Friday, Aug. 4.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

