Winner, Winner! Prize-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At This Bellmore Store

The prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at Bellmore News, located at 2680 Jerusalem Avenue, the New York Lottery said.

Worth $16,609, the ticket was a part of the evening drawing on Tuesday, July 9.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39. Drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials also reminded players that game prizes of any amount can be claimed for up to one year after the drawing date.

