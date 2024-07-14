Fair 78°

SHARE

Winner, Winner! Prize-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At This Bellmore Store

One lucky Long Islander is in for a surprise after lottery officials announced a winning ticket was sold at a local store.

Money.

Money.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/giorgiotrovato
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at Bellmore News, located at 2680 Jerusalem Avenue, the New York Lottery said.

Worth $16,609, the ticket was a part of the evening drawing on Tuesday, July 9.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39. Drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials also reminded players that game prizes of any amount can be claimed for up to one year after the drawing date. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE