Overcast 47°

SHARE

What's In A Name? Pizza Guru Samples 'Portnoy Slice' At Popular Garden City Eatery

You'd be hard-pressed to name a popular pizzeria either neither or far that Dave Portnoy hasn't visited.

Dave Portnoy visits Pizzeria G in Garden City. Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

But a Long Island eatery turned the tables on the social media star by naming one of its pies after the guru of Barstool's One Bite pizza reviews.

While in Garden City, Portnoy said he got a "random direct message" telling him about a pizzeria nearby serving up the "Portnoy Slice."

So Portnoy stopped by Pizzeria G on 7th Street in Garden City, and sure enough, one of the options on the menu was a pie bearing his name. And of course, he gave it a try. He also sampled the restaurant's staple cheese pie.

On its menu, Pizzeria G describes "The Portnoy" as being a "pizza in its own category," and crispy with a super thin crust, and blends of fresh mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano, and Sicilian olive oil.

The video of the visit is about eight minutes and be viewed above or by clicking here,

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE