Weather Whiplash: Snow Flurries, Wind-Chill Temps In Teens Will Be Followed By Big Change

The weekend has started out with scattered snow flurries overnight into the early morning.

That will be followed by breezy, blustery conditions with wind-chill values falling into the teens the next two days before a dramatic change next week with temperatures rising to a spring-like 60 degrees.

Call it weather whiplash.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Saturday, March 6: After morning clouds and the scattered flurries, it will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s on a blustery day with wind-chill temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees and wind strength up to 15 miles per hour.

The overnight low will be around 20 with wind-chill values in the teens.

Sunday, March 7: Sunny and continued cold with the high temperature again in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

It will remain clear overnight with a low temperature around 20 degrees and wind-chill temps between 10 and 15 degrees.

Monday, March 8: Temperatures will gradually start to rise, with the high temperature reaching the mid 40s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with a low temperature around the freezing mark.

Tuesday, March 9: The spring preview will start with a high temperature climbing into the mid 50s on a mostly sunny day.

It will remain clear overnight with a low temperature in the mid 30s.

Wednesday, March 10: The high temperature will hit the 60-degree mark for the first time this year in most parts of the region. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day and through the overnight.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.