Tracking Isaias: Strong Winds That Could Cause Power Outages, Possible Tornadoes Among Threats

The eye of Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to track near the New York/Connecticut border after it arrives in the region on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 4.

Drenching rain may lead to flooding and winds between 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts as high as 60 to 65 mph could cause power outages.

In addition, the storm may be accompanied by isolated tornadoes, especially near coastal areas.

The time frame for Isaias' strongest impact in this area is from about 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Watch cover the entire region from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for areas along the coast.

For projected wind-gust maximums, see the second image above.

Locally heavy rain is expected with a widespread 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. For projected rainfall amounts, see the third image above.

The latest forecast track for Isaias was released Tuesday morning by the National Hurricane Center. (See the fourth image above.)

The effects from Tropical Storm Isaias are expected to diminish quickly from southwest to northeast across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

