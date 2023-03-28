Topsy-Turvy Weather Pattern Coming As Storm Slowly Clears With New System Days Away

Get set for a topsy-turvy weather pattern for the remainder of the week as a storm slowly clears days before the arrival of a brand-new system.

A cooler, mostly cloudy day is in store on Tuesday, March 28 with high temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to low-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Some spotty light rain or drizzle is possible, especially during the morning, mainly across Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, March 29 with a high temperature in the low to mid-50s.

A weak disturbance will move through overnight, with showers possible in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday, March 30.

Some inland areas where the low temperature falls to the upper 20s could see light snowfall during that time.

Skies will clear after daybreak, with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature in the mid-40s.

Friday, March 31 will be mostly cloudy before a new round of rain and thunderstorms arrives in the middle of the afternoon on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Precipitation will continue at times during the evening and into Saturday, April 1.

Winds will pick up in strength overnight and throughout the day and evening on Saturday.

The temperature will rise to a high in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday.

Rainfall will begin to taper off in the middle of the afternoon Saturday, followed by gradual clearing overnight, leading to a sunny and cooler day on Sunday, April 2. Look for a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

