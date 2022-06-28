Contact Us
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 10-Year-Old Last Seen In Hempstead
Weather

Topsy-Turvy Stretch Will Lead Into Start Of July 4th Weekend: Here's What's Coming

It will be more comfortable on Tuesday, June 28, with less humid air compared to the previous few days.
It will be more comfortable on Tuesday, June 28, with less humid air compared to the previous few days. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Warmer temperatures and more humid air return on Thursday, June 30.
Warmer temperatures and more humid air return on Thursday, June 30. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Warm conditions will continue on Friday, July 1, prior to the arrival of a new round of thunderstorms on Saturday, July 2.
Warm conditions will continue on Friday, July 1, prior to the arrival of a new round of thunderstorms on Saturday, July 2. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There will be big swings in temperature and humidity levels the next few days leading into the July 4th weekend, when a new round of thunderstorms is expected.

Dry conditions have returned on Tuesday, June 28 along with a cooler air mass behind it.

Dewpoints fell to the upper 40s and low 50s in the morning, allowing for a more comfortable feel compared to the previous few days, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Partly sunny skies on Wednesday, June 29 will gradually become mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will rise again Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1 with sunny skies on both days.

Thursday's high temperature will be in the upper 80s, with Friday's high in the low 90s.

Unsettled conditions will move in during the afternoon on Saturday, July 2 after a partly sunny start. The high temperature will be in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely starting in the mid-afternoon Saturday and continuing into Saturday evening.

More showers are possible at times Sunday, July 3, but it will be mainly dry during most of the day, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 80s.

