Topsy-Turvy Stretch Will Feature Near-Record Warmth Then Chance For Sleet, Snow In Some Spots

A mild air mass could bring near-record warm temperatures for this time of year will be followed just days later by a dip in temperatures with the potential for sleet and snow in parts of the region.

Temperatures will top off at around the 60-degree mark on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to the National Weather Service. (See the image above.) It will be another mostly cloudy day with showers at times.

As a cold front approaches late in the day, there will be additional rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will fall on Thursday, Jan. 5 with the high temperature between 10 to 15 degrees below Wednesday's high. It will remain cloudy with scattered showers.

It will become noticeably colder still overnight Thursday into Friday, Jan. 6, leading to a chance for a wintry mix and light snow in areas where the low temperature falls at or below the freezing mark, especially areas farthest north and inland.

Friday's high temperature will be in the mid 40s with cloudy skies and a chance for more rain.

It will remain cold on Saturday. Jan. 7, but there will be gradual clearing, leading to a mainly sunny day with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight, and in areas where the temperature drops at or below the freezing marks, snow showers will be possible into Sunday morning, Jan. 8.

