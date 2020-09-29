Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Nassau County Girl
Weather

Super Soaker: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at widespread soaking rainfall moving west to east. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the wet weather pattern on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers followed by widespread soaking rainfall with strong wind gusts to the region.

There will be morning showers with patchy fog on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with heavy rainfall arriving late in the afternoon and continuing in the evening on a mostly cloudy day with the high temperature in the low 70s.

Rain chances will increase from west to east during the day through the evening when strong wind gusts near 30 miles per hour are expected.

Localized urban and poor drainage flooding are also possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Tuesday morning.

Expect a messy morning commute Wednesday, Sept. 30 with rain and showers continuing at times through the early afternoon on a day in which the temperature will hold steady at around 70 degrees. 

Totals of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are expected for most areas through Wednesday.

Possible morning showers Thursday, Oct. 1: will be followed by afternoon clearing and mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny and cooler Friday, Oct. 2, with the high temperature in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.