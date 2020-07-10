Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Strong Winds Will Blow Through With Gusts Up To 50 MPH That Could Cause Power Outages

Joe Lombardi
A look at areas where wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect.
A new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will sweep through the area, but strong winds will be the story.

A wind advisory starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, and stays in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 for most of the region. (Areas in brown in the map above.) In some parts of New England, a High Wind Warning has been issued.

During that time, there will be gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Some isolated severe thunderstorms may produce stronger gusts at 58 mph or greater ahead of a cold front.

"Secure any loose items with the gusty winds," the National Weather Service said. "Tree or tree limbs may fall with isolated to scattered power outages."

After a mostly sunny start on Wednesday, more clouds will roll in after noontime, with the chance for showers and storms starting at around 3 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m.

It will be a warmer day Wednesday with the high temperature in the low 70s. The overnight low will be around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with the high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

