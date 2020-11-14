Stormy, Windy Weather Will Sweep Through Region After Brisk, Dry Start To Weekend

A cool, dry, and brisk start to the weekend will be followed by a new round of stormy and windy weather.

Saturday, Nov. 14 will be sunny and cool with a high temperature in the upper 40s. The overnight low will be in the mid 30s with areas of frost.

After a partly sunny start on Sunday, Nov. 15, clouds will thicken later in the morning with scattered showers arriving after noontime on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low to mid 50s.

Showers will become likely, and a thunderstorm possible, after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Winds out of the south will increase to 12 to 18 miles per hour in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour, with gusts between 40 to 50 miles per hour in some spots. (See the second image above.)

The chance for thunderstorms will end late Sunday night, with a continued chance of showers until midnight on Monday, Nov. 16.

Between a half-inch to close to an inch of rainfall is possible.

After the stormy weather passes through, skies will clear on Monday, which will be mostly sunny and breezy. The high temperature will be around 50 degrees and winds will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 mph.

