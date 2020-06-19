Storms Will Flare Up During Steamy Stretch That Will Make It Feel Like It's Suddenly Summer

It will feel suddenly like summer as a slow-moving storm system moving up from the south will bring warmer temperatures, higher humidity, showers at times and the possibility of thunderstorms over a period of several days.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Friday, June 19: Mostly cloudy and humid with the high temperature in the low 80s. As the storm system nears, there will be a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after noontime until nightfall, with the highest likelihood at night. (See image above.)

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with the low temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday, June 20: Partly sunny and warm with a high temperature in the low to mid 80s. There will be a much higher chance for passing showers and thunderstorms starting at midday and through the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with the high temperature in the upper 60s.

Sunday, June 21: It will be partly sunny on Father's Day with the high temperature in the low to mid 80s with showers and thunderstorms at times in the afternoon and at night.

Monday, June 22: It will be even warmer, with the high temperature in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. There could be showers and thunderstorms after noontime.

Tuesday, June 23: Mostly sunny and hot a high around 90 degrees.

