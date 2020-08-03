Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Storm Watch: Here Are Brand-New Rainfall Amount/Wind Strength Projections For Isaias

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected rainfall amounts for Tropical Storm Isaias. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at projected wind-gust strength for Tropical Storm Isaias. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the latest projected path and timing for Tropical Storm Isaias, released Monday morning, Aug. 3 by the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Drenching rain, possible flooding and wind gusts of 50 miles per hour will hit the region as  Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the East Coast.

The time frame for Isaias' strongest impact in this area throughout the day and into the evening on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Watch have been issued for areas along the coast and a Tropical Storm Watch for locations farther north and inland.

Locally heavy rain is expected with a widespread 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. For projected rainfall amounts, see the first image above.

For projected wind-gust maximums, see the second image above.

The latest forecast track for Isaias was released Monday morning, Aug. 3 by the National Hurricane Center. (See the third image above.) 

The effects from Tropical Storm Isaias are expected to diminish quickly from southwest to northeast across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, the National Weather Service said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

