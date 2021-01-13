Storm System Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Snow To Region: Here's What To Expect

A stretch of dry, seasonable weather will be coming to an end as a storm system bringing rain to most of the region and snowfall to interior locations moves through the Northeast.

The time frame for the storm is Friday night, Jan. 15 into Saturday, Jan. 16.

There will be variable cloudiness with temperatures a bit above normal in the days leading up to the storm, with the high temperature on both Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 14 in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will also be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The storm system will arrive late Friday night, after around 10 p.m. Most of the region will see all rain, with some snow for areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut. Up to a half-inch of snowfall is possible in those spots.

Rain may change to snow around New York City even though temperatures may still be above freezing during Friday night, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

"The changeover to accumulating snow is more likely well north and west of I-95," Pastelok said.

The storm system will wind down with rain at around noontime on Saturday, which will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

